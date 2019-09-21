Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 524 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 703,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after buying an additional 73,782 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 203,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 216,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,933.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,618.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

