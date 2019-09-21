Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,134 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,641,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,577,000 after acquiring an additional 707,543 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,278,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,558,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,995 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $387,479,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,446,000 after acquiring an additional 338,379 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D. R. Horton stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.51. 72,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $51.12.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

