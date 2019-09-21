Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 205 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,138 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,394,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 101,464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 403,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,491,000 after purchasing an additional 146,497 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,490,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Equifax to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

EFX traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $141.05. The company had a trading volume of 574,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,026. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $148.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.53 and its 200 day moving average is $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

