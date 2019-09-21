Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETFC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 95.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,458,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,708,000 after purchasing an additional 713,076 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 221,128.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 707,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,869,000 after purchasing an additional 707,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,731,000 after purchasing an additional 389,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2,066.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 398,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 380,498 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

ETFC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,899. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,420,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,003.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $230,824.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,728.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.