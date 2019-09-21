Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 479 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.78. 754,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day moving average is $139.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $153.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.