Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $376,000 Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,093,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,070,000 after buying an additional 356,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,156,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,212,000 after buying an additional 174,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,957,000 after buying an additional 168,461 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,665,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,924,000 after buying an additional 148,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,715,000 after buying an additional 140,199 shares during the period.

Shares of ARE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,391. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $154.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $646,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,406,710.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $2,199,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 465,712 shares in the company, valued at $68,296,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,183 shares of company stock worth $13,344,360. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

