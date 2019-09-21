Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $236,000 Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 159.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $246,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,813.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $5,810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 158,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,397,902.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,301 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.33.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 754,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,281. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $82.89 and a twelve month high of $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.57.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

