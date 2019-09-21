Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 495.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,612,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,799,000 after acquiring an additional 57,663 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,071,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $197,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $525,985.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $135,719.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,594.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,930 shares of company stock valued at $650,046. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

REG traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,514. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57. Regency Centers Corp has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.87 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

