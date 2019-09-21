Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.09.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,838. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

