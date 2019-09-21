Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 753 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.2% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

JPM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.90. 21,882,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,780,324. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $120.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21. The stock has a market cap of $382.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.