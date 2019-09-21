Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Invests $254,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 60.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,170 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 343.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 22.9% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 133.6% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.39. 4,925,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,603. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $161.12 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.02 and a 200-day moving average of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

