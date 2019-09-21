RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut RadNet from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

RadNet stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. RadNet has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $753.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RadNet had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,470.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John V. Crues sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $753,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,703 shares of company stock worth $1,522,850. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,699,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,065,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 376,981 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 897,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 347,100 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 286,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

