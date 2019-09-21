QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) versus Ctrip.Com International (OTCMKTS:CTRP) Critical Comparison

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and Ctrip.Com International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia 6.02% -41.59% 18.20% Ctrip.Com International 5.79% 3.91% 1.88%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for QuoteMedia and Ctrip.Com International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ctrip.Com International 0 5 15 0 2.75

QuoteMedia presently has a consensus target price of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.62%. Ctrip.Com International has a consensus target price of $41.60, indicating a potential upside of 25.76%. Given Ctrip.Com International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ctrip.Com International is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuoteMedia and Ctrip.Com International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $11.13 million 1.70 $500,000.00 N/A N/A Ctrip.Com International $4.52 billion 4.04 $162.00 million $0.94 35.19

Ctrip.Com International has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Risk and Volatility

QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Ctrip.Com International shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ctrip.Com International beats QuoteMedia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

