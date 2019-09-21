QuarkChain Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. QuarkChain has a market cap of $16.48 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $24.68 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00040635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.84 or 0.05450047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001074 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000089 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,113,716,585 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $50.98, $5.60, $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $24.68, $24.43, $33.94, $7.50 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.