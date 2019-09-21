Quark Price Tops $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 86% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market cap of $4.61 million and $3.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 259,890,565 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

