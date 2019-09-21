Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and $141,640.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, GOPAX, DDEX and Huobi. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00210232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.01224690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00094404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018268 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020961 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Huobi, DDEX, Gate.io, GOPAX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

