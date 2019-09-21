Quantis Network Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $3,888.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00210030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.01225700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00094429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018405 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020970 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 5,540,572 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

