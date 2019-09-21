Qtum (QTUM) 1-Day Volume Hits $131.76 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.16 or 0.00021456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, BigONE, Bithumb and DragonEX. Qtum has a total market cap of $207.32 million and approximately $131.76 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000764 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004367 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,784,048 coins and its circulating supply is 96,034,028 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ovis, ZB.COM, CoinEx, ABCC, Coindeal, Bittrex, EXX, Bitbns, Livecoin, Bithumb, Coinnest, HitBTC, CoinEgg, GOPAX, Upbit, Poloniex, BitForex, Coinrail, Liqui, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Kucoin, HBUS, OTCBTC, Exrates, LBank, BCEX, Iquant, OKEx, DigiFinex, Liquid, Binance, Allcoin, CoinExchange, Coinone, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Huobi, Bleutrade, Crex24, DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, Coinsuper and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

