QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QTS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $54.00 price objective on QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $138,593. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 93.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 791,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,597,000 after purchasing an additional 381,819 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,856,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,909,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 66,194.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 304,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 303,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,102,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,161,000 after buying an additional 263,072 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $10,682,000.

QTS traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $50.93. 861,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,755. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.56. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

