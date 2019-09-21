PVG Asset Management Corp Sells 23,566 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PVG Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,566 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,186,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,480,588,000 after buying an additional 522,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,944,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $601,443,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,359,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $377,608,000 after purchasing an additional 54,263 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Target by 21.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after purchasing an additional 630,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 18.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 502,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.37.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $878,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,369 shares of company stock worth $9,751,164 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $107.31. 1,717,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,497. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.46. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $110.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

