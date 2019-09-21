PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $244,000 in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,703,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,573,000 after buying an additional 749,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 638,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 205,094 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 146,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,273,000 after buying an additional 120,523 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $822,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 392,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,548. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research set a $25.00 price target on Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Santander cut Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens cut Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

