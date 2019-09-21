PVG Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 11,520 Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MERC. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth $10,849,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 505,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 377,928 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 340,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth $1,891,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 59,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercer International news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

MERC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,551. Mercer International Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $888.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). Mercer International had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

MERC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lowered Mercer International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Mercer International Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

