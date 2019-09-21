Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,615,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,115,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,208,599,000 after purchasing an additional 739,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ONEOK by 19.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,398,000 after purchasing an additional 546,731 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 498,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,943,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,285,000 after acquiring an additional 295,729 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.69.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

