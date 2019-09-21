Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,972 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,256,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,383,000 after acquiring an additional 285,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after acquiring an additional 423,160 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Msci by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,590,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,967 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,979,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 363,875 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Msci by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.63.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $9.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.73. 862,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,454. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $247.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. The company had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

