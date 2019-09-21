Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Juniper Networks worth $12,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,957,000 after buying an additional 444,273 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 126,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $189,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,537.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 56,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,520. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.