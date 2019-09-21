Putnam Investments LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AutoZone by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 6,925.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AutoZone by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,159.37. 268,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,167. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $705.01 and a 52-week high of $1,186.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,106.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,069.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,234.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. CIBC raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,126.64.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

