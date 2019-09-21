Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hologic worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,146,000 after purchasing an additional 190,788 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Hologic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Hologic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $381,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $49.95. 1,452,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $52.19.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.91 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.12.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

