Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,148 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $1,477,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 236,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 90,217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $271,076.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,844 shares of company stock worth $7,528,095. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.64. 2,633,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,552,596. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

