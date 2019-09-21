Putnam Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Post as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.13 per share, with a total value of $196,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,185.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.66. 683,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Post Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $83.88 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.