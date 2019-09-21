Putnam Investments LLC Buys 296 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $470,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $237,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,197.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock worth $1,063,751. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,239. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $127.84 and a 52 week high of $163.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.09 and its 200-day moving average is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.06). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

