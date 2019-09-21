Putnam Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 25,613 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,613 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Fair Isaac as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.24. 417,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,702. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $170.26 and a 12-month high of $373.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.49.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.92, for a total value of $5,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total value of $5,264,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,884 shares of company stock worth $47,899,077. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.