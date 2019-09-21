Putnam Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.38% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

In related news, insider August Calhoun bought 427,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,703,240.15. Also, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 578,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,783,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,508. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

