PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded flat against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $366,086.00 and $37,944.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00209949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.01225982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00094347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018302 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020983 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,891,559 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

