Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 845 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,759,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,512 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,862,000 after acquiring an additional 207,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 597,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 212,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. 331,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.17). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.89% and a negative net margin of 383.05%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.