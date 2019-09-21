Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,482 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,526,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,805,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 43.2% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,703,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,033 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 5.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,308,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,314,000 after purchasing an additional 111,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,954 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Santander downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $822,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,755.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $25.85. 1,058,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

