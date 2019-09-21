Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 40.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 29.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

BOKF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.90. 120,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.33. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $105.17.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.59 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $686,497.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,384,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

