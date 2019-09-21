Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the first quarter worth about $1,531,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in AlarmCom by 40.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AlarmCom by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,609,000 after buying an additional 161,884 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AlarmCom by 27.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AlarmCom by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 228,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,579. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $71.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.40.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. AlarmCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on AlarmCom from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

