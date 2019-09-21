Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Public by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 529.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 681.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Public stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $36.29. 333,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,356. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. Prudential Public Limited has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Prudential Public’s previous dividend of $0.34. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.99%.

PUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

