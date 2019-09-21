Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 840 Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aegion were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Aegion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aegion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Aegion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aegion by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Aegion by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 52,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on Aegion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Aegion stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,275. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $650.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.96. Aegion Corp has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $25.54.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.22 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Aegion’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aegion Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

