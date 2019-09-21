Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,930 Shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Shutterstock worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,359,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSTK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,673. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Shutterstock Inc has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $55.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.93 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

