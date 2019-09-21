Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. 1,535,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. Uniti Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.57.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

