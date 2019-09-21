Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.76% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 249.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 54.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

JNCE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 159,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,481. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.35.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

