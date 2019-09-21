Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYTK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 59,718.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 109.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $65,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,880.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $275,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Cytokinetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of CYTK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 446,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,786. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $765.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 308.73% and a negative return on equity of 575.21%. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

