Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.67% of RCI Hospitality worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Several analysts have commented on RICK shares. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RCI Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 54,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,709. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $47.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.