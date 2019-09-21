Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $154,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524,822.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Allen Doane, Jr. sold 8,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $192,840.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,483 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. 540,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,653. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.63 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

