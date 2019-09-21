Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 7,900 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $278,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,103 shares of company stock worth $11,547,953. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.01. 722,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 36.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGEN. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised Seattle Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.