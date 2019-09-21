ProxyNode Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $115,391.00 and $129.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00934761 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003949 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001631 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 127,827,146 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

