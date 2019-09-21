Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Holdings in Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,860 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Novan were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novan by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 49,305 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novan by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novan by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 66,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Novan by 4,462.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46,814 shares in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $47,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $67,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVN stock remained flat at $$2.76 on Friday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,219. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. Novan Inc has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.92.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.37). Novan had a negative net margin of 363.12% and a negative return on equity of 2,067.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novan Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

