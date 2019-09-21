Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,198,000 after buying an additional 2,396,640 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,837,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,417,000 after buying an additional 632,919 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,893,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $158,171,000 after buying an additional 549,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 905,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after buying an additional 505,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.65.

WBA traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.36. 2,073,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,405. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

