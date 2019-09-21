Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $17,462,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,062,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF by 188.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 27,497 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF by 206.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWTR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.63. Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84.

